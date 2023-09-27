Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20,241 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 13.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,241 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 6.8% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $16,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STIP. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $96.84. 198,937 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,022,426. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $99.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.87.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

