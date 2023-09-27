Landmark Financial Advisors LLC Buys 20,354 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Landmark Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,354 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF makes up 2.3% of Landmark Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.16% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $5,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 108.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.04. 283,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 679,904. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day moving average of $27.17. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 12-month low of $21.05 and a 12-month high of $28.27.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

