iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stock Position Boosted by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,507,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,799 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Allworth Financial LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Allworth Financial LP owned 0.85% of iShares MBS ETF worth $233,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MBB. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares MBS ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 225,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,350 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,825,000. Williams Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 98,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920 shares in the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 2,405.8% in the fourth quarter. Tcwp LLC now owns 104,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after buying an additional 100,610 shares during the period. 92.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.90. 417,350 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,805. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.94. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $96.78.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

