Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $298,000 Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC cut its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 77.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,749 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 254.4% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of VMBS stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.85. 503,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,463,853. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.33 and a fifty-two week high of $47.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.77.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

