Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,016 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.3 %

ABT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.97. 1,056,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,051. The stock has a market cap of $166.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.16.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 12.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

