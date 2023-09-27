George Risk Industries, Inc. Announces Annual Dividend of $0.65 (OTCMKTS:RSKIA)

George Risk Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Thursday, September 14th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th.

George Risk Industries Price Performance

RSKIA opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. George Risk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.35.

Get George Risk Industries alerts:

George Risk Industries (OTCMKTS:RSKIA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.73 million for the quarter. George Risk Industries had a net margin of 31.19% and a return on equity of 12.14%.

About George Risk Industries

George Risk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various electronic components worldwide. The company offers computer keyboards, proximity switches, security alarm components and systems, pool access alarms, EZ Duct wire covers, water sensors, electronic switching devices, security switches, and wire and cable installation tools, as well as door and window contact switches, environmental products, liquid detection sensors, and raceway wire covers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for George Risk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for George Risk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.