Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 103.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CLDX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Celldex Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Celldex Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Celldex Therapeutics

Celldex Therapeutics Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of CLDX stock opened at $26.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.14. Celldex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $24.89 and a 1 year high of $48.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.38.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.65). Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.15% and a negative net margin of 3,475.70%. The firm had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.67 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Celldex Therapeutics will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Celldex Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLDX. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Celldex Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 77.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 57.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 604.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 78.8% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter.

About Celldex Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic monoclonal and bispecific antibodies for the treatment of various diseases. Its drug candidates include antibody-based therapeutics to treat patients with inflammatory diseases and various forms of cancer. The company's clinical development programs CDX-0159, a Phase II monoclonal antibody that binds the receptor tyrosine kinase KIT and inhibits its activity; CDX-1140, a human agonist monoclonal antibody targeted to CD40, a key activator of immune response, which is found on dendritic cells, macrophages, and B cells, as well as is expressed on various cancer cells; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody, which uses the company's proprietary active anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 costimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway to help prime and activate anti-tumor T cell responses through CD27 costimulation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celldex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celldex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.