THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.73 EPS

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. THOR Industries had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. THOR Industries updated its FY24 guidance to $6.25-7.25 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.25 EPS.
THOR Industries Price Performance
THO stock opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.79. THOR Industries has a 1 year low of $67.09 and a 1 year high of $116.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.
Insider Activity at THOR Industries
In related news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total transaction of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on THO. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $72.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on THOR Industries
About THOR Industries
THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than THOR Industries
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Cintas: A Quality Buy and Hold Forever Stock at Any Price
Receive News & Ratings for THOR Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THOR Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.