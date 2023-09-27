THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.25-7.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.5-11.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.86 billion. THOR Industries also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $6.25-$7.25 EPS.

THOR Industries Stock Down 2.1 %

THO opened at $92.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.89 and its 200-day moving average is $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.87. THOR Industries has a one year low of $67.09 and a one year high of $116.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 25th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.73. THOR Industries had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that THOR Industries will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

THO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on THOR Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on THOR Industries from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of THOR Industries from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of THOR Industries in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.00.

Insider Activity

In other THOR Industries news, SVP Kenneth D. Julian sold 10,000 shares of THOR Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,107,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,411,393.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On THOR Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of THO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,312,648 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $418,105,000 after purchasing an additional 53,286 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 0.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,165,646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,392,000 after buying an additional 44,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,441,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 10.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,869,000 after acquiring an additional 105,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in THOR Industries by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 752,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,908,000 after acquiring an additional 15,626 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

About THOR Industries

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Further Reading

