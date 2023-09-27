TerraClassicUSD Price Tops $0.0134 (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $130.73 million and $11.76 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00034123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026444 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00011235 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000189 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004097 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0966 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000927 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,793,513,873 coins and its circulating supply is 9,787,556,404 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

