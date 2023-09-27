BNB Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $744.35 Million (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. During the last seven days, BNB has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can currently be purchased for $214.74 or 0.00802619 BTC on exchanges. BNB has a total market cap of $33.04 billion and $744.35 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About BNB

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 153,847,037 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 153,847,079.15454626. The last known price of BNB is 213.06130913 USD and is up 0.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1641 active market(s) with $586,927,341.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.