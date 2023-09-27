MOBLAND (SYNR) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $104.94 Million

MOBLAND (SYNR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 27th. During the last week, MOBLAND has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar. MOBLAND has a total market cap of $104.94 million and $56,447.40 worth of MOBLAND was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MOBLAND token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About MOBLAND

MOBLAND launched on January 25th, 2022. MOBLAND’s total supply is 900,000,000 tokens. MOBLAND’s official Twitter account is @moblandhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for MOBLAND is mob.land.

According to CryptoCompare, “MOBLAND is a Mafia Metaverse. Here, players fight, loot, build and lead. Here they join a syndicate and run businesses, tax their underlings, and pay tribute to their bosses through blockchain-backed resources. With enough Ambition, Power, and Swagger players can sit at the head of a syndicate and help chart the course of the Mafia Metaverse.

$SYNR is an ERC20-based governance token for the MOB LAND.”

MOBLAND Token Trading

