iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Strategic Equity Management

Strategic Equity Management decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 848 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Strategic Equity Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

IVE opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $167.62. The firm has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.65.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

