Status (SNT) Trading Up 1.4% Over Last 7 Days

Status (SNT) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 27th. In the last week, Status has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $88.08 million and approximately $1.49 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0228 or 0.00000085 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Status Token Profile

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,862,411,959 tokens. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

