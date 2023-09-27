Strategic Equity Management Sells 68 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Strategic Equity Management cut its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Strategic Equity Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGK. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF by 751.9% in the 1st quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MGK opened at $224.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $165.89 and a 52 week high of $245.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.39 and a 200-day moving average of $222.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

