iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Proffitt & Goodson Inc.

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 66 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.2% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 38,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $174.42 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $162.50 and a twelve month high of $199.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.23.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

