Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Holdings Trimmed by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 41,226 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,931 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $15,200,230,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MRO shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

Marathon Oil Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MRO opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.42. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $33.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.37.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 12.62%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares in the company, valued at $839,916.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $209,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,916.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 159,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $4,369,993.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 710,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,436,078.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,478 shares of company stock worth $7,305,599 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

