iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Hits New 1-Year High at $91.97

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $91.97 and last traded at $91.95, with a volume of 252910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.60.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day moving average of $92.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,583 shares of the company's stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,809 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,004 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 477.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 353,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,996,000 after acquiring an additional 292,516 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $608,000. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,932 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter.
About iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF
The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.
