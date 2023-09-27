iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV) Hits New 52-Week High at $33.59

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:SMMV – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.59 and last traded at $33.55, with a volume of 52117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.47.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $777.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.28.

Get iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 108.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 104,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 54,339 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 231,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 52,791 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 170.9% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 14,335 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 11,440 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US-listed small capitalization stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio, subject to constraints. SMMV was launched on Sep 7, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.