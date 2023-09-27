ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $67.68

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:REGL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $67.68 and last traded at $67.73, with a volume of 97956 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.23.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Stock Down 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGL. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC raised its holdings in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 242.9% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period.

ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (REGL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of mid-cap companies that have increased their dividends for at least 15-consecutive years. REGL was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

