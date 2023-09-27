Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.31

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $28.31 and last traded at $28.34, with a volume of 128726 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MNRO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Monro in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Monro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Monro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99. The stock has a market cap of $859.97 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.07). Monro had a net margin of 2.72% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Monro Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. Monro’s payout ratio is 101.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael T. Broderick purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.03 per share, with a total value of $350,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 85,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,609.61. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Monro

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 19,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 11.3% in the first quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 85,678 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 7.7% in the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,151,368 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $56,912,000 after acquiring an additional 82,572 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 12.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,744 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 26.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 411,962 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,738,000 after acquiring an additional 86,219 shares during the period.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

