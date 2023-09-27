Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.14

Amex Exploration Inc. (CVE:AMX – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.14, with a volume of 44020 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$117.69 million, a PE ratio of -57.00 and a beta of 2.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.33 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.62.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of gold mining properties in Canada. The company holds interest in the Perron project and the Lebel-sur-Quévillon project located in Quebec. It also holds interest in the Eastmain River South, North, and Central projects located in Chibougamau, Quebec.

