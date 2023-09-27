IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) traded down 4.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.16 and last traded at $2.16. 2,155,966 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 4,166,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.26.

IAG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of IAMGOLD from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.75 to $2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IAMGOLD in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.47.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm had revenue of $238.80 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of IAMGOLD by 14.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 51,174,133 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $138,678,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269,790 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 24,042,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,029,000 after purchasing an additional 239,188 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in IAMGOLD by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,085,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $46,308,000 after purchasing an additional 124,300 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,240,870 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 460,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in IAMGOLD by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 10,323,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,151,000 after buying an additional 31,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America and West Africa. The company owns 100% interest in the Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and 90% interests in the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa.

