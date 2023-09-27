Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Trading Up 4.5%

Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) were up 4.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.06 and last traded at $46.01. Approximately 479,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 524,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOD shares. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CJS Securities started coverage on Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200 day moving average of $31.89.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Modine Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total value of $1,734,428.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Modine Manufacturing

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 161.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,680 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Further Reading

