iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV) Reaches New 1-Year High at $340.85

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $340.85 and last traded at $340.44, with a volume of 388951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $340.57.

iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $352.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $327.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Trading of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGV. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 37,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 141,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Ayalon Insurance Comp Ltd. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkansas Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Arkansas Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

