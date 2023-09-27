Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) fell 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $110.56 and last traded at $111.31. 988,492 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average session volume of 1,296,234 shares. The stock had previously closed at $119.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $193.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $161.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $217.00 to $213.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.70.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRPT

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.49 and a 200 day moving average of $122.57.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.89) by $1.62. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 91.22% and a negative net margin of 90.46%. The business had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers bought 9,979 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael Andrew Chambers purchased 9,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $109.47 per share, with a total value of $1,092,401.13. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 246,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,038,652.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $1,600,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,240,479.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Sarepta Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 3,666.7% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 226 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 308.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; and AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.