iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Hits New 1-Year High at $42.12

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.12 and last traded at $42.09, with a volume of 51059 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.65. The company has a market cap of $589.95 million, a P/E ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGE. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 221.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1,801.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

