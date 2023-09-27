Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was down 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.95. Approximately 1,449,842 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 2,749,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.35.

Several research firms recently commented on AUPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $41.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 45.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 6,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $507,000. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 590.6% during the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276,000 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.0% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 2,133.9% in the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 250,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 239,000 shares during the period. 39.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. The company also offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

