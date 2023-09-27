iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Hits New 12-Month High at $87.16

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $87.16 and last traded at $87.06, with a volume of 573004 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $87.40.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after buying an additional 128,187,856 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,471,000 after acquiring an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after purchasing an additional 34,197 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

