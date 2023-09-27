Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $81.38

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$81.38 and last traded at C$81.15, with a volume of 1227968 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$78.77.

Several research firms have weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$76.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group set a C$80.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$79.31.

The company has a market cap of C$47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.47 and its 200-day moving average price is C$69.22.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.13 by C$0.02. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 24.80% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of C$11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.08 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 9.0398671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

