Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) were up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.83. Approximately 236,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 466,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Harrow Health from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on shares of Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Harrow Health Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $19.74. The stock has a market cap of $492.73 million, a PE ratio of -25.05 and a beta of 0.22.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 million. Harrow Health had a negative return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Harrow Health

In related news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.05 per share, for a total transaction of $98,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum bought 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.05 per share, with a total value of $98,890.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,015,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,363,610.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Martin A. Makary bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $338,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $761,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 39,817 shares of company stock worth $642,639. Company insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harrow Health

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Harrow Health by 530.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

See Also

