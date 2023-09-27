Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,463,247 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the previous session’s volume of 1,017,837 shares.The stock last traded at $18.32 and had previously closed at $18.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Get Amylyx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMLX

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.94.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $98.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.30 million. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 23.80% and a negative net margin of 37.95%. Research analysts expect that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,295,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,628,000 after buying an additional 1,586,402 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after buying an additional 87,923 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $649,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 253.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,514,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,929,000 after buying an additional 2,520,355 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.