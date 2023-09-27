iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 104,468 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 284% from the previous session’s volume of 27,211 shares.The stock last traded at $65.89 and had previously closed at $65.85.

The stock has a market cap of $780.60 million, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average of $65.45.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 136.5% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the first quarter worth $45,000.

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

