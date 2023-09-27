Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.78

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.78, but opened at $34.92. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 1,907 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on SIM
Grupo Simec Stock Performance
Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grupo Simec
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Pain for Gain: 2 Stocks Whose CEOs Left Without a Clue
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3 Household Names With RSIs That Scream Oversold
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- This Little Known Automaker May Save Your Life and Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.