Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.78

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.78, but opened at $34.92. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $34.63, with a volume of 1,907 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.91.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $572.51 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 9.41%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

