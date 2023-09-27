CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.20

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$14.20 and last traded at C$14.23, with a volume of 38142 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.40.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.47, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0748 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. CT Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.63%.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

