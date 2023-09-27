Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11,700.00

Nationwide Building Society (LON:NBS – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £117 ($142.87) and last traded at £117 ($142.87), with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £117 ($142.87).
The company has a market capitalization of £12.36 million, a PE ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 6,173.
Nationwide Building Society, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail financial services in the United Kingdom. The company offers current, savings, and individual savings accounts; residential mortgages; overdrafts, personal loans, car loans, and home improvement loans; and credit cards. It also provides loans to registered social landlords, loans made under the private finance initiatives, and commercial real estate loans.
