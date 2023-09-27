Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.67. 4,890,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 5,192,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. StockNews.com upgraded Iovance Biotherapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $40.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.54.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.83.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 248,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,399.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum purchased 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.30 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,067,333 shares in the company, valued at $122,256,864.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Merrill A. Mcpeak acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.56 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 248,633 shares in the company, valued at $1,382,399.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after purchasing an additional 890,727 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925,025 shares in the last quarter. 81.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

