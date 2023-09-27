Relx (LON:REL) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Relx (LON:RELGet Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,270 ($39.93) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on REL. Investec raised Relx to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,850 ($34.80) price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Relx from GBX 3,100 ($37.86) to GBX 3,170 ($38.71) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 2,770 ($33.83) price target on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, September 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Relx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,742.44 ($33.49).

Relx Trading Up 0.3 %

LON REL opened at GBX 2,762 ($33.73) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,617.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,582.97. Relx has a 52 week low of GBX 2,124 ($25.94) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,833 ($34.60). The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.30. The stock has a market cap of £52.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,035.16, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Alistair R. Cox acquired 950 shares of Relx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,604 ($31.80) per share, for a total transaction of £24,738 ($30,208.82). 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

