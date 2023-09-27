Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 169.95% from the company’s current price.

PLRX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.55.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $16.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.26. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The company has a market capitalization of $997.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.10% and a negative net margin of 2,872.79%. The company had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 million. Analysts expect that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,011,542.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $402,001.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 167,215 shares in the company, valued at $3,011,542.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $230,131.78. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,215.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,440. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,402,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 313,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,425,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,914,000 after acquiring an additional 367,473 shares during the last quarter. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

Featured Stories

