Derwent London (LON:DLN) Cut to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Derwent London (LON:DLN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 1,913 ($23.36) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on DLN. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,428.25 ($29.65).

Derwent London Stock Performance

Derwent London Company Profile

Shares of DLN opened at GBX 1,858 ($22.69) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,982.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,151.73. Derwent London has a 12 month low of GBX 1,783 ($21.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,750 ($33.58). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -373.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.84.

Derwent London plc owns 66 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion as at 30 June 2023, making it the largest London office-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

