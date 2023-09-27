Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.42% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday.

Valneva stock opened at $12.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $837.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 2.69. Valneva has a 12 month low of $9.07 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.93.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

