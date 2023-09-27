Valneva’s (VALN) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.42% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Wednesday.
Valneva Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Valneva
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Valneva during the 1st quarter valued at $858,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Valneva in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valneva in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.
About Valneva
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.
