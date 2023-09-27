Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target Increased to $42.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.70% from the company’s current price.

OZK has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

NASDAQ:OZK opened at $36.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $30.72 and a 1 year high of $49.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.95. The company has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $374.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 14.6% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth about $264,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in Bank OZK in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in Bank OZK by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 15,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Bank OZK by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.84% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural equipment, small business, lines of credit, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

