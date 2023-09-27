Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Purchases Shares of 11,559 Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 350.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 109.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $61,236.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James J. Kim sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $232,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,594,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $919,395,435.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,008,100 shares of company stock valued at $232,404,876. Insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

Amkor Technology stock opened at $22.19 on Wednesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $31.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.77%.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.