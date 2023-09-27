Integrated Investment Consultants LLC Takes Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,662 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Veeva Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VEEV. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $204.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.74.

Insider Transactions at Veeva Systems

In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $562,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,256,727.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,830 shares of company stock worth $1,898,897 in the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $199.34 on Wednesday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.02 and a 12-month high of $225.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $201.64 and its 200 day moving average is $189.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.