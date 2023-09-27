Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $33,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 43.7% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 105.5% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 198.0% in the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $89.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $75.88 and a 52 week high of $100.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.81.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

