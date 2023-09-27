Northwest Bank & Trust Co Invests $29,000 in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,002 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll bought 5,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WBA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

WBA stock opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.69. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.16.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

