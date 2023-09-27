Fiduciary Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 3,733 Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEU. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $631,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,600,000. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 539.9% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 72,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after buying an additional 61,238 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 102,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,000 after buying an additional 10,945 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $51.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $43.06 and a 1-year high of $56.63.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.