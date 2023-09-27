Fiduciary Alliance LLC Invests $194,000 in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 15,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 21,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $47.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.04. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $52.30.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

