Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LQD. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 457.4% during the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 20,900.0% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 657.9% during the first quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 56,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 48,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of LQD stock opened at $102.54 on Wednesday. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.41 and a 52 week high of $112.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.08.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

