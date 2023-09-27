Fiduciary Alliance LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 738.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,453,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,117,639,000 after buying an additional 27,699,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,712,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,656,582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309,189 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,567,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,245,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237,400 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,279,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 406.7% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,626,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $458,561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IEF opened at $91.73 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.62 and a 52 week high of $100.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2418 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

